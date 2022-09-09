People across Northern Ireland have been paying their personal respects to the late Queen Elizabeth ll after her passing on Thursday.
Floral tributes have appeared at Northern Ireland's royal residence Hillsborough castle in County Down.
Lady Mary Peters was pictured laying a bouquet alongside members of the public dressed in black.
Floral arrangements have also been laid across the rest of the province including at Belfast city hall, Enniskillen and the Shankill Road.
On the Shankill Road a new mural was unveiled to mark the Queen's passing.
Among those laying flowers in the grounds of Belfast city hall was Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.
Books of condolence have also been opened and flags are flying at half mast.
