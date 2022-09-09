People across Northern Ireland have been paying their personal respects to the late Queen Elizabeth ll after her passing on Thursday.

Floral tributes have appeared at Northern Ireland's royal residence Hillsborough castle in County Down.

Lady Mary Peters was pictured laying a bouquet alongside members of the public dressed in black.

Floral arrangements have also been laid across the rest of the province including at Belfast city hall, Enniskillen and the Shankill Road.

On the Shankill Road a new mural was unveiled to mark the Queen's passing.

Among those laying flowers in the grounds of Belfast city hall was Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Books of condolence have also been opened and flags are flying at half mast.

Member of the public signs book of condolence in Enniskillen paying respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II Credit: Pacemaker

Flag flies at half mast in Enniskillen as a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II Credit: Presseye

Lady Mary Elizabeth Peters lays flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in County Down Credit: Mark Marlow/PA

Flag flies at half mast outside Belfast city hall as a mark of respect after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday Credit: Pacemaker

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots lays flowers at Belfast City Hall Credit: Pacemaker

Floral tributes on the Shankill Road in Belfast Credit: Pacemaker

Flute band wreath laid on the Shankill Road in Belfast Credit: Pacemaker

Members of the public lay flowers outside Hillsborough castle Credit: Pacemaker

Woman dressed in black lays flowers at Hillsborough castle Credit: Pacemaker

Members of the public paying respects outside Hillsborough castle Credit: Pacemaker

Floral tributes outside Hillsborough castle Credit: Pacemaker

Woman dressed in black is comforted outside Hillsborough castle Credit: Pacemaker

