Lady Mary Peters has told UTV she is "very emotional" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Olympian was speaking outside Hillsborough castle on Friday, as members of the public gathered to pay their respects.

Flowers were laid at the gates of Northern Ireland's royal residence in County Down, as well-wishers mourn the death of the monarch after her passing at Balmoral on Thursday.

Many people were dressed in black as they left bouquets, cards and notes and paid their own personal tributes.

People of all ages and from all walks of life visited the castle.

All of them expressed "deep sadness" as they reflected on the life of the Queen and shared personal anecdotes.

One woman, a former employee of Hillsborough castle broke down as she recalled her own memories.

Alwyn McCarthy said: "I worked in the castle and met the Queen lots of times, I also met her in the palace so I just wanted to come up and pay my respects to her."

"She was always so lovely, always plenty of chat from her and very grateful for anything you had done for her.

"She's had a lot of impact and will always, always be remembered."

Another woman who had travelled to Hillsborough with her cousin and friend said the late Queen Elizabeth II led by example:

"It's just a loss for everybody not just for ourselves but for the nation, she was glorious and if everybody lived by her standards we think we'd have had a better world," she said.

