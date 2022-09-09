Play Brightcove video

Tears fell and hugs were shared as people gathered at impromptu memorials to the Queen across Northern Ireland on Friday.

A mural erected to mark the Platinum Jubilee on Belfast's Shankill Road became one of the main focal points for those wanting to pay their respects.

Throughout Friday, a floral carpet below the large wall portrait of a youthful Queen spread out across the pavement.

A more recent image of the late monarch was added early on Friday morning bearing the poignant words "The People's Queen is Dead".

On Friday evening, hundreds of people gathered at the Shankill mural as bands assembled to play in tribute to the late monarch.

The first band to perform was the Pride Of Ardoyne flute band who played Abide With Me and the national anthem to applause from the crowd.

Those gathered then sang along to the Shankill Road Sons Of Ulster's rendition of God Save The King.

Community gardener Stuart Findley has responsibility for the mural's upkeep.

"I'm completely gutted, nobody expected it," he said.

"I'm still in a state of shock like everybody else.

"To the Shankill, she's basically a grandmother and a mother to people."

Jacqueline Humphries, who has lived on the Shankill all her life, said the Queen had always held a special place in her family.

"She was just the most loveliest person and to me she had a heart of gold," she said.

"The Shankill is very, very sad. There's a lot of people that's really, really hurting by this. I've seen people shedding tears that the Queen is away.

"She may not be here anymore, but she's still in our hearts and we will always remember her."

Earlier on Friday pupils at Edenbrooke Primary School discussed the death of the Queen as teachers helped children come to terms with the loss.

To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June this year, pupils sent hand drawn portraits and received a special letter from Balmoral in return.

Shaye Wallis who is in primary seven read the letter aloud:

"The Queen was glad to hear from you and although unable to reply to you personally, Her Majesty greatly appreciated the nice things you said."

Daniel Freeman who is also in primary seven told UTV his thoughts.

"I feel very sad because the Queen has died unexpectedly, she was like everyone's granny."

