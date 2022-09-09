Play Brightcove video

Queen Elizabeth II has been remembered by the public and politicians alike as the nation mourns the late monarch.

On Friday flowers, notes and cards were laid at many locations across Northern Ireland as people paid their respects following her death at Balmoral on Thursday.

Michelle O'Neill, Jeffrey Donaldson, Colm Eastwood and Micheál Martin all spoke of the legacy she leaves behind.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill hugged the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle before the pair signed books of condolence at the City Hall on Friday.

Ms O'Neill said: "I have no doubt that she leaves a legacy of someone who reached out the hand of friendship, someone who advanced peace and reconciliation, someone who sought to build relations between those of an Irish and those of a British identity.

She added: "I think that was sterling work and something that I think she'll be very much remembered for."

Meanwhile, in the House of Commons MPs stood for a minute's silence before tributes were paid.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the late Queen as a 'bridge builder.'

He said: "Reaching out to those from opposite sides of the divide and your work of reconciliation helped to heal wounds and to encourage change.

"Your historic visit to the Republic of Ireland was a cathartic moment in British-Irish relations."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the late Queen's visit represented the 'crowning moment for peacebuilding.'

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.