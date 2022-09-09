Play Brightcove video

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have been pouring in for Her Majesty The Queen, who died on Thursday, aged 96. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in British history, and was commended for her efforts to promote reconciliation here over the course of her 70 year reign.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill said she learned of the Queen's death with deep regret. Alliance leader Naomi Long said her thoughts and prayers were with the royal family, while UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was one of the saddest days the UK had ever known. Meanwhile, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he was saddened by her passing, and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Queen had been an unshakeable head of state.

Union flags across Northern Ireland are flying at half-mast as a mark of respect. This was the scene at Stormont and Hillsborough Castle on Thursday evening. Books of condolences will open across the country later on Friday.

The Irish President and Taoiseach have also paid tribute to The Queen. In a statement, Michael D Higgins expressed his profound regret and deep personal sadness, while Micheál Martin said her wisdom and experience were truly unique.