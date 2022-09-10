King Charles has been formally proclaimed as monarch at an historic Accession Council on Saturday.

The new monarch became King the moment his mother died on Thursday evening, but an Accession Council must be convened following the death of a Sovereign – usually within 24 hours.

More than 200 privy councillors – a group of mostly senior politicians past and present, some members of the monarchy and other national figures – were present to hear the Clerk of the Council read the Accession Proclamation.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was one of those involved in the proclamation ceremony due to his membership of the Privy Council.

The Lagan Valley MP was also joined by former party leaders Dame Arlene Foster and Peter Robinson as well as Lord Dodds.

Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation of a new monarch, but with the number of privy counsellors - who are lifetime members and mostly past and present politicians - now standing at more than 700, restrictions were put in place.

Other attendees included ex-prime ministers Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson – Cabinet members, former Archbishops of Canterbury and York with everyone standing, a convention believed to have been established by Queen Victoria to keep such meetings short.

The current premier Liz Truss was part of the proceedings and stood at the head of the council with Camilla, William, Archbishop of York Justin Welby and other figures as the clerk read the proclamation.

Charles’s address was made in the second part of the ceremony – when proceedings moved to the palace’s throne room – and was effectively the King hosting his first Privy Council meeting.

After his personal declaration about the death of his mother the King took the oath to preserve the Church of Scotland – because in Scotland there is a division of powers between the church and state.

A number of procedural matters were completed including the King approving the day of the late Queen’s funeral, which has yet to be confirmed, to be a bank holiday.

At 11am the crowds stood in a road overlooking the St James’s Palace’s Friary Court saw the spectacle of the Garter King of Arms reading the proclamation from a balcony.

In the court below was the palace’s detachment of the King’s Guard made up of Number 7 Company, Coldstream Guards.

The national anthem was performed by the Band of the Coldstream Guards alongside eight State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry who were stood on the balcony.