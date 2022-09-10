A police officer has required hospital treatment after coming under attack by as many as 30 young people in Downpatrick.

It followed disorder in the Flying Horse Estate area of the Co Down town which lasted from Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Masonry, bottles and petrol bombs were thrown at officers and police vehicles by a group of up to 30 young persons, with one bottle striking the officer on the head.

He has received hospital treatment for his injuries.

It also resulted in the front windscreen of a police car being smashed.

PSNI Inspector Steven Weatherald said: “We are aware of the ongoing problem of anti-social behaviour in the estate and are committed to working with other agencies, elected representatives and the community to tackle this problem.

"This is not something that can be addressed by police alone. Much more can be achieved if everyone in the community works together.

"Those who are involved in this type of activity may only be a small minority, but they are upsetting their own community by continuing to engage in such behaviour." Inspector Weatherald has appealed to parents in the area.

He said: “The behaviour of your child may be making the life of your neighbour, or another member of your community, almost unbearable.

"We all bear a responsibility to work together and make this community a safer place in which to live, and those who hold positions of responsibility and influence are asked to help."

