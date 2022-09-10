Play Brightcove video

UTV correspondent Vicki Hawthorne reports from Balmoral Castle

Members of the Royal Family have travelled to Balmoral Castle.

The Queen's coffin currently lies at the ballroom of residence in Aberdeenshire.

It is draped in the Standard of Scotland and has allowed Balmoral staff to pay their last respects.

On Sunday, the coffin is to be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where staff at the palace will also get the chance to pay their respects. The journey between Balmoral Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse is expected to take around six hours.