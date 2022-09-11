An Derry councillor said he suffered an 'unprovoked' and 'vicious' attack over his views on abortion.

Aontú representative Emmet Doyle spoke out following the attack on Waterloo Street in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Ballyarnett representative said: "After entering a food establishment alone, a group of people entered, some of whom I recognised to be members of a group deeply opposed to my stance on the right to life.

"They engaged me verbally and I left with my order.

"On leaving the premises I was accosted and received a cut to my head, bruises and black eyes. The attack was unprovoked."

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed reports that a man had been punched several times in his face by an unknown male but he did not require medical treatment for his injuries.

Councillor Doyle said: "I rang the police after the event to report the attack, but they didn’t attend the scene and rang me some time later.

"I was contacted and asked to come to the Strand Road Police Station this afternoon which I did, to be told no one was available to take my statement. I will attempt to do so again in the coming days."

Mr Doyle added: "As an elected representative, I passionately defend what I believe in and act on behalf of constituents regardless of their views. I would never think of physically attacking an opponent, we are all entitled to our views and the respect to communicate them."

He continued: "Nothing will stop me serving my constituents, I won’t be silenced.”

Police have asked anyone with any information about the attack to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 100 09/09/22.

