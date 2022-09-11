Play Brightcove video

Paul Reilly looks back at an apprenticeship which began when Charles was just three-years-old.

King Charles III has been formally declared monarch for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Charles is the oldest monarch ever to ascend the throne. Like his mother, he's visited Northern Ireland many times over the decades, forging relationships, and also supporting causes close to his heart.

Horticulture and built heritage are causes close to Charles' heart, which is why he has taken a keen interest on Mount Stewart on the Ards Penninsula.

Lady Rose Lauritzen described Charles as "a wonderful gardener", adding "he's got this enormous sense of duty...he would be an absolutely wonderful King".

The Prince's Trust is another organisation Charles works closely work. The director of the Prince's Trust Mark Dougan said: "He particularly enjoys meeting the young people, to hear how life changing the charity has been for them. On the number of occasions I've met the Prince myself, his passion shows through".He famously shook the hands of then Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams less than 40 years after his uncle Lord Mountbatten was murdered by the IRA, symbolising working towards the future with reconciliation in Ireland.

