The Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel has read the proclamation of the new King to the people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle following the death of the Queen.

The ceremony at Hillsborough Castle began with the Royal Irish Regiment band leading a procession of a Proclamation Guard from the 2nd Battalion of the RIR and representatives of Lisburn and Castlereagh council to the area at the front of the castle.

Members of the public lined the streets outside the Co Down castle grounds.

At the event at Hillsborough Castle, a Proclamation Guard comprising one officer and 20 other ranks was provided by The 2nd Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment together with the band of the Royal Irish Regiment.

Prior to the proclamation being read out, a 40-second fanfare was sounded by a bugler. A bell in the clock tower of the Court House at Hillsborough Castle gave a single chime on the stroke of 12 noon to signal the start of the proclamation. Following the reading of the proclamation, a 21-gun salute was fired by 206 Battery Royal Artillery.

Guests at the event at Hillsborough Castle included Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister were also in attendance along with high-ranking military officers from the region.

