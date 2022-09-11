Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Ballycastle.

The victim sustained stab wounds following an altercation involving a group of people in the Ramoan Gardens area of the Co Antrim town.

Police received reports about the incident shortly after midnight on Sunday.

A 35-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, who were detained a short time later, remain in police custody.

The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “The front windows of a house on the street was also smashed and there are reports that a car was damaged during the incident."

They added: "Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. And 35-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon."

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

