King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday 10 September.

The event was televised for the first time in history and it included Charles’s chosen title as King, already known to be King Charles III.

But what is the Proclamation of the King and where can you go to see it in your local area?

The Proclamation of Accession of Queen Elizabeth II at Temple Bar, at the entrance to the City of London. Credit: PA Images

A new King or Queen takes over the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.

The new monarch is proclaimed as the new ruler as soon as possible at an Accession Council in St James's Palace.

The Council is formed of Privy Counsellors, Great Officers of State, the Lord Mayor and High Sheriffs of the City of London, Realm High Commissioners and some senior civil servants.

The Council is held without the Sovereign to formally announce the death of the Monarch and proclaim the succession of the new Sovereign.

Following the proclamation, the new Monarch reads a declaration and takes an oath.

The oath known as the Accession Declaration, maintains the established Protestant succession and is normally made at the next State Opening of Parliament.

In a time before social media, news about the Proclamation of the King or Queen at the Accession Council would have been announced throughout the land by Mayors and High Sheriffs.

Sinn Fein Leader Michelle O’Neill hugs Lord Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay O’Boyle after they signed a Book of Condolence at city hall Credit: Mark Marlow/PA

The origins of the Office of High Sheriff dates back to Saxon times, when the ‘Shire Reeve’ was responsible to the King for the maintenance of law and order within the shire, or county.

The tradition is that the Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III will be announced by officials across the UK.

The Proclamation of King Charles III at St James's Palace on Saturday 10 September. Credit: PA Images

Here is where you can see a Proclamation of the King in your local area on Sunday 11 September.

The King will be prcoclaimed at Hillsborough Castle at noon on Sunday. There will then follow a reading of the proclamation across councils in Northern Ireland.

Belfast City Hall The High Sheriff of Belfast Councillor John Hussey will don ceremonial robes for a re-reading of the Accession Proclamation at Belfast City Hall tomorrow at 3pm. It follows the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Official Proclamations will be read across the UK at 12pm on Sunday – at Royal Hillsborough and in Edinburgh and Cardiff - following the reading of the Principal Proclamation of the new King, Charles III, at St James’ Palace in the City of London on Saturday. The High Sheriff will be joined by The Lord Lieutenant of the Co Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle DBE DStJ, for the re-reading of the Proclamation in Belfast City Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend. - Antrim and Newtownabbey CouncilThe Accession Proclamation for County Antrim will be held in Antrim Castle Gardens on Sunday 11 September at 3pm. Led by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Co. Antrim Mr David McCorkell KStJ , the High Sheriff for County Antrim Mr John Lockett OBE and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, the proclamation will be read out announcing the new King. The Proclamation for County Antrim will follow the Accession Council which took place today at St James Palace where King Charles III was formally proclaimed Monarch. Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said “I am honoured to be part of this momentous occasion taking place in our Borough, announcing the new King. “The Accession Proclamation is a historic event and we welcome members of the public to come along and witness this.” A book of Condolence is also available to sign at Antrim Castle Gardens and a designated area for floral tributes. The Proclamation will be read at 3pm and we ask anyone planning to attend to arrive from 2.30pm. Please note car parking is not available at Antrim Castle Gardens and we advise you to use Central car park at Castle Mall and all other town centre car parks.

Ards and North Down

The Proclamation in County Down of the new King will take place on Sunday 11 September at 3pm at the Town Hall, Bangor Castle.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council County Proclamations will take place today (Sunday 11th September 2022). Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield will commence proceedings at The Palace Demesne, Armagh and County Sherriff Henry McMullen will read the Proclamation.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council The Accession Proclamation for County Londonderry will be held at Coleraine Town Hall on Sunday 11th Sept at 3pm with smaller events at Ballymoney Town Hall & Drumceatt Square in Limavady at 4pm.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council In the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area, covering Fermanagh and Tyrone, these will take place at 3pm on Sunday 11 September 2022 outside the Courthouse in Omagh and from the balcony at The Townhall, Enniskillen.

Mid and East Antrim Borough CouncilA Proclamation reading will take place on Sunday 11 September at 5pm. This is open to the public and will be led by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and the Mayor, at Castle Green, Carrickfergus. Those wishing to attend are asked to be present for 4.45pm.

