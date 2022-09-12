Two children who died in a car fire in County Westmeath at the weekend have been named.

Two year-old Mikey Dennany and Thelma Dennany who was five, passed away in the blaze at Lacken in Multyfarnham on Friday.

Gardaí at Mullingar are carrying out a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and continue to appeal for information.

They are keen to speak to any road users or other persons who were in the Lacken, Multyfarnham area on Friday 9th September between 2pm and 4pm.

Anyone who has any video footage (dashcam or other form) should make that footage available to the investigation team.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know