The Irish FA has confirmed that football fixtures in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, will resume on Monday, 12 September.

It comes after last weekend’s pause in games as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The IFA said it is likely fixtures are to be played this coming weekend (16-18 September).

"Any updates or changes to this will be communicated accordingly," The IFA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Irish FA received a letter of condolence from FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, after the passing of the Queen.

The letter, addressed to Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood, reads:

It is with great sadness and deep emotion that I learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Tributes are flowing from all over the world to salute her memory, and I would like herewith to join them.

Longest-serving monarch in British history, a global leader and pillar of our time that embodied stability and brought comfort far beyond the borders of the United Kingdom, recognised for her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow during her decades of service as sovereign, for her humanity and her reading of the world, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, will not be forgotten.

Head of State for a number of FIFA’s Member Associations, active patron of football across the United Kingdom and a supporter of our sport throughout the Commonwealth, her support for football spans a lifetime. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing is a huge loss to football, to our society, and to the world.

On behalf of the members of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the Irish Football Association, and the people of the United Kingdom in these difficult times. With deepest sympathy, Gianni Infantino"

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know