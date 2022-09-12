Northern Ireland's public transport operator Translink has in place transport arrangements for the public to see the King on his visit.

It has also warned of travel disruption on Tuesday during the King's first visit as monarch.

King Charles III will carry out a number of engagements in Northern Ireland as part of the new monarch's programme of visits across the UK.

There is a significant security operation under way in the Co Down village of Hillsborough ahead of the visit of the new King on Tuesday.

Visitors continue to congregate at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, where a large number of floral tributes have been laid.

Accompanied by the Queen Consort, Charles will arrive at Belfast City Airport on Tuesday where he will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Charles and Camilla will travel to Hillsborough Castle for several engagements.

There they will hold a private audience with Mr Heaton-Harris as well as meeting with representatives of political parties in the region.

The royal couple will then receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

After, they will attend a reception at the castle, hosted by Mr Heaton-Harris, which will be attended by some members of the public.

Charles and Camilla will also travel to St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the Queen.

They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers' Square before leaving Northern Ireland.

At Hillsborough, Translink has in place a bus shuttle operation at the Eikon Centre to take people into the village to pay their respects.

For anyone who wants to be in Royal Hillsborough during the visit of His Majesty the King and Queen Consort, shuttle bus services will be available from 7am to 10.30am (subject to change) departing from both Lisburn Train Station and the Eikon Centre.

General public shuttle bus services to/from Royal Hillsborough will then resume again from 4pm – 8pm (subject to change). The public has been reminded that there is no parking permitted in Royal Hillsborough. Travel in Belfast City Centre

On Monday, the Traffic Information Control Centre said there would be disruption ahead of the royal visit.

Donegal Square North, Wellington Place and Chichester Street will be affected.

There will also be traffic diversions in Belfast City Centre impacting Translink services in the area on Tuesday.

Customers should expect some delays and leave extra time for their journeys. "We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience during this period," Translink said in a statement. For the latest public transport journey updates follow @Translink_NI on Twitter, visit www.translink.co.uk/royal or call 028 90 66 66 30. For any further information about official proceedings during the Period of Mourning visit www.nio.gov.uk.

