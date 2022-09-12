Monday morning's headlines from Northern Ireland

Play Brightcove video

Charles proclaimed King

Charles the third has been proclaimed King in all the nations of the UK.

The Norroy and Ulster King of Arms, Robert Noel, read the proclamation to the people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle yesterday afternoon. Following that, a 21 gun salute was fired before the Royal Irish Regiment band played a verse of God Save The King.

Leaders of the main unionist parties, as well as the Alliance Party's Naomi Long, attended the event. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker were also in attendance along with high-ranking military officers.

Proclamation read in Belfast

There were re-readings of the Accession Proclamation across Northern Ireland. In Belfast, the High Sheriff of the city John Hussey donned ceremonial robes for the event before councillors met in the chamber for a special session to pay tribute to the late Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to be moved to St Giles' Cathedral

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be moved from the Palace of Holyrood house to St Giles' Cathedral. It will remain there for twenty-four hours so the public can pay their respects. Yesterday, the coffin made a six-hour journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.

King set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday

King Charles III will visit Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch on Tuesday. He will be joined by his Queen Consort tomorrow for a series of engagements at Hillsborough Castle and at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. The King is due to meet the Northern Ireland Secretary and Speaker of the Assembly, as well as leaders from all the major faiths here.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know