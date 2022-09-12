Play Brightcove video

Preparations are underway across Northern Ireland for the visit of King Charles III on Tuesday.

The new King will visit for the first time as new monarch.

Large numbers are expected to line the streets and a major security operation is underway.

Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to fly into Belfast before visiting Hillsborough and then back to Belfast.

Cones and barriers appeared along the anticipated routes on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Micheál Martin and Irish President Michael D Higgins confirmed they will attend the memorial service on Tuesday.

The Taoiseach also confirmed he will travel to attend the Queen's funeral in London next week.

Mr Martin said: "I will be going to Belfast tomorrow.

"The President and I we have been invited to the memorial service and we will go to that tomorrow."

Mr Martin was speaking at the Fianna Fail party think-in in Mullingar.

Mr Higgins' wife Sabina Higgins and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney will also attend the memorial service at St Anne's Cathedral.

The trip to Northern Ireland by Charles and Camilla will follow a visit to Scotland on Monday, with a trip to Wales planned for later in the week.

