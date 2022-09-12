Play Brightcove video

Edinburgh is a busy city at the best of times.However the crowds we have witnessed in the city over the last few days have been truly remarkable.It brings to life any old black and white footage from decades ago of crowds following King George IV’s death.

Or from the late Queen’s coronation.Future generations will look back at the images of the last few days.

Everyone recording their own view of the Queen’s coffin as it passed by them on their mobile phones.

A true sign of the times amidst the ceremony of ancient tradition.Tens of thousands of people across Scotland chose to line the route of Queen Elizabeth’s cortège as it made its way from Balmoral Castle on Sunday to Edinburgh.From the towns and villages close to Balmoral, where people considered the Queen a neighbour rather than a monarch.To Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and then Edinburgh.

Everything has been planned to precision, every detail thought of.

In Balmoral friendly stewards guided the media and members of the public on arrival at the estate.

Park and ride facilities allowed people to travel to the secluded castle to lay flowers.

Portaloos available for the crowds.The route from Balmoral to Edinburgh lined in places with police cones from Saturday, allowing the smooth six-hour journey of the cortège on Sunday.

More stewards too to help the crowds, police to keep check on the numerous road bridges.Scotland has shouldered the responsibility of hosting the first stage of the late Queen’s last journey and welcomed visitors from across the world, including Northern Ireland.Trying to find a space to view the procession of the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh on Monday morning we met a brother and sister who had travelled from Belfast to pay their respects.Christopher and Anona told UTV the late Queen set an example for all:

"In a world where we're always looking for role models we've been very fortunate in the United Kingdom to have a role model for 70 years and so we must really show a bit of gratitude for that role model in regards...service, dedication and personal sacrifice, that's really why I'm here.

"Especially at the moment when everything is in flux and we're in a dangerous place in the world generally, I just felt she was a constant for us all."We also met the Lynn family from Ballymena.

They were on holiday but wanted to use their last day to make sure they were part of the crowd on the Royal Mile.17 year old Shelby Lynn gave her thoughts:

"It was a little bit of a shock for me to be here because the Queen is all I've known, I've never known anyone else and a lot of people have done the same but for me to see even the cars going by it's something that a lot of people can't do."20 year old Adam Lynn said he was shocked by the announcement of her death:

"I didn't expect it, it's an emotional rollercoaster."Mum Sharon also spoke to UTV, she said it is touching to see the crowds paying tribute:

"Now that I'm here, it is quite emotional...I'm 51 and the Queen's the only one I've known."Decades worth of planning for the Queen’s death will continue to unfold over the next few days.A farewell fit for a Queen.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know