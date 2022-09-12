Tributes are being paid to BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster Kim Lenaghan who passed away suddenly aged 61.

She has been described as a "ray of sunshine".

The presenter worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own weekend show.

Her long broadcast career spanned many roles across both news and programming.

She presented many shows for BBC Northern Ireland as well as Downtown Radio and also spent some time working for the Northern Ireland Tourist Board and the Abbey theatre in Dublin.

During her time at BBC Radio Ulster Kim worked on shows such as the foodie, this new day, arts extra, the Saturday magazine, sounds classical, Kim's twinkly Christmas and the late show.

She also strayed into television for a time working on the Country Times, Good Dog Bad Dog, Proms in the Park and The Balmoral Show.Kim's colleagues, as well as media personalities across Northern Ireland have been paying tribute after the sad news of her death.

BBC reporter Mark Simpson said: "Devastating news. Kim was a ray of sunshine. On air, off air and in the corridors of the BBC. She brightened all our lives. We’re going to miss her."

UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee described her as "mischievously irreverent and down to earth."

Adam Smyth, Interim Director of BBC Northern Ireland, said: “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of our friend and colleague Kim Lenaghan.

"Kim was a versatile and talented broadcaster who welcomed listeners into Saturdays and Sundays with her warm tones, sense of humour and impeccable music taste.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to her husband Andrew, her family and many friends."

Meanwhile, Emma Dunseith who is Head of Content Production at BBC Northern Ireland said "she will be deeply missed".

"Our thoughts at this time go to Kim’s husband, her family, friends and colleagues.

"This is a sad day for everyone at BBC Northern Ireland and, of course, for Kim’s loyal listeners.

"Kim was a such an important part of the Radio Ulster family.

"Her voice was instantly recognisable and her programmes provided much valued companionship to our listeners. "

Kim is survived by her husband Andrew Jones who has asked for privacy at this difficult time.

