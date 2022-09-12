Tuesday is set to be a mostly dry day with sunny spells as the King visits Northern Ireland.

It will be a misty and foggy start for some of us on Tuesday morning, this will quickly lift and burn off leaving long, clear periods through Tuesday.

Plenty of sunshine developing into Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will reach highs of 16-18 degrees so down a few degrees on recent days with light winds.

