King Charles III is set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday on what will be his first trip to the region since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

There will be a number of official engagements for the new monarch as part of his UK-wide trip.

Travel disruption is expected throughout the day and Translink has announced that a number of diversions will be in place.

People are asked to plan their journey well in advance.

How to see King

There are a number of ways you can see the new King's trip to Northern Ireland.

Charles will first arrive at Belfast City airport on Tuesday with the Queen Consort, before travelling to Hillsborough Castle.

There he will hold a number of engagements including meeting Northern Ireland politicians.

The public has been invited to line the streets in Hillsborough but must be in place by 11am.

Preparations in Belfast ahead of the King's visit. Credit: Presseye

There is no parking for non-residents in the village and transport will be laid on from a park and ride facility at the Eikon Centre on the Halftown Road.

Shuttle bus services will be available from 7am to 10.30am (subject to change) departing from both Lisburn Train Station and the Eikon Centre.

General public shuttle bus services to/from Royal Hillsborough will then resume again from 4pm – 8pm (subject to change).

People travelling to the castle will have to undergo a security search and they are being asked not to carry large bags.

According to the Northern Ireland Office, the new King is expected to leave the royal residence around 2.20pm and then travel to Belfast.

The King and Queen Consort will travel along Main Street and Lisburn Street when leaving Hillsborough.

In Belfast, their route will take in Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.

Again, the public is invited to line the route as the royal couple travel towards St Anne's Cathedral.

They will attend a service of reflection for the life of the Queen at 3pm before a walkabout at Writers' Square.

Can I watch the service?

The service is for invited guests only, but will be broadcast live on a big screen in Belfast City Hall grounds from 3pm. Donegall Street and Writer's Square will be closed to the public.

Translink said there will be traffic diversions in the city centre.

In a statement the public transport provider said: "We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience during this period."UTV will have a special programme covering the new King's visit to Northern Ireland. The King's Tour Northern Ireland begins at midday on Tuesday.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know