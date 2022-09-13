In pictures: King Charles visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The royal couple landed at Belfast City Airport shortly before noon. Crowds lined the streets of Hillsborough ahead of the King's first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch.

They were delighted when the King stopped to greet people upon arrival.

King Charles III greeted crowds in Hillsborough.

Later the King and Queen Consort are to travel to Belfast for a service at St Anne's Cathedral.

King Charles III is in Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the UK ahead of the Queen's state funeral.

US students Blaze Grabowski, Alina Stalker and Chloe Alce are among the crowd at Hillsborough Castle.

The three students from New Jersey are at Queen's University in Belfast and said they wanted to catch a glimpse of the new monarch.

Watch the moment King Charles III sets foot in Northern Ireland

Ms Alce said: "He is the head of state and it is great he is here in Northern Ireland.

"It is great to see how many people have turned out to support him here. It is wonderful to see all the tradition."

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has also arrived at Hillsborough Castle for the visit of the new King.

Also attending the event is TUV leader Jim Allister, SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole and Ulster Unionist's Doug Beatie.

Large crowds await the arrival of King Charles in Hillsborough Credit: Pacemaker

Large crowds await the arrival of King Charles in Hillsborough Credit: Pacemaker

Large crowds await the arrival of King Charles in Hillsborough Credit: Pacemaker

Large crowds await the arrival of King Charles in Hillsborough Credit: Pacemaker

Large crowds await the arrival of King Charles in Hillsborough Credit: Pacemaker

Large crowds await the arrival of King Charles in Hillsborough Credit: Pacemaker

Crowds at Hillsborough Castle. Credit: PA

Flowers at Hillsborough castle. Credit: PA

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.