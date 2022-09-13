The King will travel to Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch on Tuesday, September 13.

King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla, will fly to Belfast ahead of a number of engagements across the country.

After arriving in the city, they will travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.

They will meet representatives of political parties in Northern Ireland and hold a private audience with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

Among their engagements on Tuesday includes a service of reflection for the life of the Queen at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

Here is a selection of just some of the images from the King's previous visits to Northern Ireland and the Republic:

Prince Charles talks with men of the 1st Battalion Gordon Highlanders during surprise six hour visit to NI in November 1979. Credit: PA

Prince of Wales presents awards aboard Royal yacht Britannia. The ship was in Belfast in 1996 for three days. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales meets with police investigating the Omagh bomb in August 1998. Credit: PA

Prince of Wales enjoys a half pint of Guinness in The Thatch Inn, Broughshane, during a visit in 1999. Credit: PA

Prince of Wales as he arrives at Bawnacre activity centre in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, in 1999. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales shows an item of Beleek Pottery, presented to him during a visit to Enniskillen RUC Station in 1999. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales meets with Irish President Mary McAleese during a two-day visit to the Republic in 2002. Credit: PA

Prince of Wales is greeted by well-wishers during a visit to the newly opened Royal Victoria Hospital building in Belfast. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales talks with chief spade maker Colin Dawson in the finishing room at Pattersons spade mill in 2003. Credit: PA

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, tours Vista Allotments in east Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2004. Credit: PA

Prince of Wales meets pupils from Castledawson Primary school, during a visit in September 2004. Credit: PA

Then Prince Charles visiting Crumlin Road Gaol. Credit: PA

Charles visits Northern Irelands' first regional acquired Brain Injury Unit at Musgrave Park Hospital in 2006. Credit: PA

The then Prince of Wales meeting crowds of wellwishers during a visit to Fivemiletown Creamery in 2006. Credit: PA

The now King and Queen Consort try soda bread at the Ulster Folk Museum in 2007. Credit: PA

The now King meets with former First Minister, the late Rev Ian Paisley in 2008. Credit: PA

The King and Queen Consort enjoy Bushmills whiskey back on a visit in 2008. Credit: PA

The royal couple on a visit to Kilkeel harbour in 2009. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales is given tour of Glenarm by Viscount (second left) and Viscountess Dunluce (right) in 2009. Credit: PA

Meeting the Singing Priests (left to right) Father Eugene O'Hagan, Father Martin O'Hagan and Father David Delargy in Ballyclare in 2009. Credit: PA

Prince Charles at Mount Stewart in 2010. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meet workers from WrightBus factory in Ballymena Co.Antrim in 2013. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall take a short ride on a new bus during a visit to Wrightbus in Ballymena, Co.Antrim in 2013 Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales (2nd right) meets a group of Irish Mummers at Enniskillen Castle museum in 2014. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales (left) shakes hands with Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams at the National University of Ireland in Galway, in 2015. Credit: PA

Meeting Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness in Belfast in 2015. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, arrive for a visit to Mullaghmore, in Sligo, on day two of a four day visit to Ireland in 2015. Credit: PA

Prince of Wales shakes hands with NI First Minister Arlene Foster as he arrives at the NI Science Park at Queen's University in 2016. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales holds a hurl presented by members of the local GAA club during a visit to Portico Arts Centre in Portaferry, in 2016. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales meets local people during a visit to the Yellow Door Deli at Portadown in Northern Ireland in 2016. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall greeted by well wishers as they visit Donegal Town in 2016 Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales signs the visitors book during a tour of the new centre in Bellaghy, dedicated to Seamus Heaney in 2017. Credit: PA

Charles shakes hands with Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly during a visit to Belfast in 2018. Credit: PA

Charles meets Arlene Foster in 2018 at Hillsborough Castle. Credit: PA

Charles and Camilla visit the Omagh memorial garden in 2018. Credit: PA

Charles visits the scene of the Primark fire at Bank Buildings in 2019. Credit: PA

Charles is given a guard of honour by pupils from St Patrick's Grammar School, Armagh and The Royal School, Armagh, in 2019. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Harland & Wolff at Queen's Island, Belfast. Picture date: Tuesday May 18, 2021. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Bangor Market where he walked around and meeting stall holders at the open-air market in 2021. Credit: PA

The royal couple watch a dance performance outside the Superstars cafe, in Cookstown in County Tyrone in March 2022. Credit: PA

