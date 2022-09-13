The King will travel to Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch on Tuesday, September 13.
King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla, will fly to Belfast ahead of a number of engagements across the country.
After arriving in the city, they will travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.
They will meet representatives of political parties in Northern Ireland and hold a private audience with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.
Among their engagements on Tuesday includes a service of reflection for the life of the Queen at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.
Here is a selection of just some of the images from the King's previous visits to Northern Ireland and the Republic:
