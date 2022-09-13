Crowds that lined the streets ahead of King Charles visit to Hillsborough have talked about how they wanted to witness history in the marking.

The public have come from all over Northern Ireland to catch a glimpse of the new King on his first visit to the country since ascending to the throne.

Matthew Sprat from Dunnamanagh in County Tyrone travelled with his granny Margaret to the village.

“We were out of bed at a quarter-past four, here at 7am, he told UTV.

“I wanted to see our new King and to remember of Queen.”

Hazel Cooke from Templepatrick explained why she made the trip.

“It’s very historical and I just wanted to be there to see King Charles III,” she told UTV.

“I always loved the Queen and she’ll be greatly missed and King Charles needs everyone’s support now.”

Bobin arrived in Northern Ireland from India on Monday for the Royal visit.

“This Kingdom ruled us in India, we are proud to be here," he said.

