A Banbridge woman has said King Charles III's grief was noticeable as he met with crowds of people during his first Northern Ireland visit as monarch.

The King and the Queen Consort were in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of their UK-wide tour following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

Thousands flocked to the normally quiet County Down village of Royal Hillsborough, some arriving in the early hours of the morning, to get a viewing spot for the arrival of Charles and Camilla.

A massive security operation had been put in place, sealing off most of the village and lining the narrow streets with metal barriers.

In some places, the crowd was at least six-deep.

Some waved flags, while others brought chairs, blankets and even picnics.

Among them was Ingrid Graham from Banbridge.

She told UTV the King looked sombre as he shook her hand: "I just said I'm so sorry for your loss your Majesty and then he paused and looked at me again and then actually came back to shake my hand again...it must've triggered him to come back.

"It was really, really special you could see the sadness in his eyes."

Thousands also lined the streets of Belfast as the King was taken from Hillsborough to the city's St Anne's Cathedral for a service of reflection.

At some points the crowd was 10 deep.

Three ladies shared the conversation they had with the Queen Consort.

They were gathered outside St Anne's hoping to get a glimpse of the royal couple.

They told UTV they felt privileged to meet the King and Queen Consort: "We just sent our condolences and just said how very sorry we were for his loss.

"The King thanked us for coming and we said to Camilla 'I'm sure you're very exhausted' and she said the heels were bothering her."

