A man has died following a house fire in Newry, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze in a terraced house on Stream Street in the city on Monday September 12 at 8.18pm.

Three appliances attended the scene of the fire, which is believed to have been started accidentally.

Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a man who died following a fire on Stream Street, Newry.

“Three fire appliances attended the incident - two from Newry and one from Warrenpoint.

"The fire was out when Firefighters arrived, and tragically a male casualty died as a result of the incident.

“The incident was dealt with by 11.05pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”