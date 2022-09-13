Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the "sudden death" of a 28-year-old woman in west Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation following the death of Hollie Thomson.

In a statement, police said they were called to a property in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Sunday morning.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “A post mortem examination has been carried out and we are now treating Hollie’s death as murder."

She added that the man was arrested on suspicion of murder as well as "being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug".

He is currently being questioned at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

Detective Inspector Griffin said police are now appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101, quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.