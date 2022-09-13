King Charles III received a warm welcome as he landed in Belfast on Tuesday morning alongside the Queen Consort.

The Royal couple arrived shortly before noon at the City Airport before making their way to Royal Hillsborough in Co Down.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Chief Executive of Belfast City Airport and two Primary 7 schoolchildren.

Lucas Watt and Ella Smith, from Forge Integrated Primary School, welcomed the King and Queen Consort with gifts.

Lucas presented the King with a gift by Art on a Tin with an image of the Giant’s Causeway.

The gift handed to King Charles.

The tin contained truffles made by The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock.

Ella presented the Queen Consort with a small bunch of posy flowers taken from Hillsborough Castle.

King Charles was greeted by cheering crowds as he arrived in Royal Hillsborough as part of his tour of the UK.

He performed an impromptu walkabout and stopped to greet and talk to many people in the crowds.

Charles and Camilla then stopped to view the many tributes to the Queen at the front of Hillsborough Castle.

Crowds lined the streets of Royal Hillsborough from the early hours of Tuesday ahead of the King's first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch.

King Charles III is in Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the UK ahead of the Queen's state funeral.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.