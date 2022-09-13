Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill will attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Northern Ireland's First Minister designate has accepted an invitation to the service at Westminster Abbey.

On Tuesday, she met with King Charles III at Hillsborough Castle and attended a Service of Reflection for the Queen at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, where she also met Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Michelle O'Neill shakes hands with Prime Minister Liz Truss Credit: PA

Other political leaders from Northern Ireland are expected to attend.

While no guest list has been published, US President Joe Biden was among the first to declare he will be flying in with his wife, Jill.

The leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to attend, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying she will make the nearly 24-hour journey with a delegation of five others.

Her Canadian and Australian counterparts, Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese, have also confirmed their presence.

Mr Biden is understood to have dispensation to use the heavily armoured presidential car known as the Beast, while most other leaders will have to take a shared coach to the Abbey from west London.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday to Monday, when her coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the capital during the funeral.

