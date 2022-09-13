Play Brightcove video

King's visit

The King and Queen Consort will arrive in Northern Ireland today for a series of engagements.

Their majesties will land into Belfast City Airport where they will be met by the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the Chief Executive of Belfast City Airport.

Hillsborough

The royal couple will then travel to Hillsborough Castle where the public can come to the village to line the route if they arrive before 11am.

A park and ride is in operation from the Eikon Centre.

At the Royal residence, King Charles the Third will hold a meeting with the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris. He'll also meet with representatives from the five main political parties.

Message of Condolence

The King and Queen Consort will also receive a Message of Condolence from The Speaker of The Northern Ireland Assembly - Sinn Fein's Alex Maskey - on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

Reception

The royal couple will attend a reception at Hillsborough Castle hosted by the Secretary of State where they will meet people from diverse backgrounds across Northern Ireland.

Service

Later in the afternoon, Their Majesties will travel to St Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The public can line the route through Lisburn and Belfast city centre.

Finally the King and Queen Consort will go on a walkabout at Writers' Square to end of their visit before flying back to RAF Northolt in west London.