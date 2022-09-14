Northern Irish schoolboy Christopher Atherton became the UK's youngest ever senior footballer as he made his debut for Glenavon on Tuesday night at 13 years and 329 days old.

Atherton came on as a second half substitute for Glenavon in their 6-0 victory over Dollingstown at Mourneview Park.

And he made an impact making an assist for the Lurgan Blues' sixth goal.

He breaks a 42-year-old record which had been held by Blackpool's Eamon Collins who made his debut for the Tangerines aged 14 years and 323 days in 1980.

The Guinness book of World Records marks Bolivian Maurico Baldivieso as the youngest player to have played professional football. He played for Aurora FC aged 12 years and 362 days. Mauricio came on as a sub in the second half after the coach and his father brought him on as an early birthday present.

There are, however, reports of Eric Power having played in the Liberian fourth division for FC Gar'ou at the age of 11.