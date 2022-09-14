A 14-year old-boy has been arrested in connection to the theft in Londonderry.

A white Vauxhall Combo car was taken from Irish Street in the city on Wednesday morning just before 9am.

Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: “It was reported the vehicle was being driven at speed towards Newbuildings.

“Police, successfully deploying a stinger device, were able to bring the vehicle to a stop in the Ballymagorry area.

"A teenage boy, aged 14 years old, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, and burglary, and he remains in custody at this time.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle from when it left Irish Street, or who captured dash cam footage of its movements as it made its way towards Ballymagorry, to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 354 of 14/09/22.”

