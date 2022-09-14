A teenage girl seriously injured in a “callous and malicious” assault by another pupil has lost a High Court battle to have him expelled from their school in Northern Ireland.

The GCSE student challenged the decision to allow the perpetrator to return to classes following suspension for subjecting her to a slide tackle-type attack which was filmed and shared with others.

The girl, who suffers from a separate medical condition, underwent emergency hospital treatment on a dislocated knee after the incident in May this year.

A judge who viewed the footage described it as a highly reckless. nasty, intentional and premeditated assault.

“At worst, it was a callous and malicious attack on a vulnerable girl for the gruesome entertainment of others,” Mr Justice Scoffield said.

“The fact that it was intentionally recorded is a particularly unsavoury feature.”

Despite expressing sympathy for the girl and her family, he ruled that the decision taken by the board of governors at the school was lawful.

“In the absence of legal error, it is not for the courts to seek to manage the maintenance of discipline in the classroom or playground,” the judge held.

The girl, who cannot be identified, had to put in a full leg cast, required physiotherapy and spent seven weeks at home following the assault.

Footage of the incident showed the perpetrator, referred to as Pupil C, taking her unawares with a legs-raised ‘slide tackle’ from behind while they were on school premises.

The victim’s parents claim that prior to the attack she was also struck repeatedly with a basketball and had her blazer soaked with a carton of juice.

Another pupil who filmed the assault was said to have been involved in some of the alleged bullying incidents.

With the footage widely distributed among the school’s population, students were told at an assembly that the recording must be removed and deleted from their devices.

That dissemination among the girls’ peers contributed to the significant emotional and psychological effects she suffered, the court heard.

Pupil C, who initially claimed it had been a football accident, was immediately suspended.

But following a process where he expressed remorse and wrote a letter of apology to the girl, the board of governors decided on June 29 not to expel him.

Instead, they determined that he should be readmitted to the school at the start of the new academic year under an extended behaviour contract likened to a final warning.

Timetables were also changed to ensure he is not in any classes attended by the girl, who is also to be closely monitored to ensure her safety.

Although her parents welcomed those arrangements, they contended that the steps taken were insufficient.

Lawyers for the family claimed the decision not to expel Pupil C was procedurally unfair, irrational and in breach of human rights.

Dismissing the judicial review challenge, however, Mr Justice Scoffield said he understood the parents’ strength of feeling about the “utterly unacceptable” incident.

“Pupil C might properly be considered lucky not to have been expelled,” he stated.

But with the board of governors having taken their concerns into account, the judge said it was faced with a difficult decision involving the interests of two children.

“It is not for the courts to micro-manage discipline within schools,” he said.

Referring to Pupil C having no cause for complaint if he is expelled for any further misbehaviour, the judge added: “Indeed, that is what I would expect to happen.”