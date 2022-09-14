Police have arrested a man on attempted murder following a stabbing incident at a house in the Grove Road area of Ballymena.

Police attended the scene shortly after 4am on Wednesday after a man forced his way into the property through the front door where he stabbed a male a number of times causing injuries to his head, neck and abdomen.

The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in a serious condition.

Officers arrested at 28-year old man at a house in Cullybackey on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary, inflciting grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man remains in police custody.