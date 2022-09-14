A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his partner at her home in west Belfast.

Police also revealed that 28-year-old Hollie Thomson’s death at the weekend was due to suffocation and a fractured neck.

Details emerged as Chris Morelli, 31, was remanded in custody accused of killing the teaching assistant on Saturday.

Ms Thomson’s body was discovered at the property in the Greenan area the following morning.

Morelli, of Willowvale Avenue in the city, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face a single count of murder.

When the charge was put to the defendant he replied: “I understand.”

Police claimed the victim’s injuries were caused while the couple spent the evening together.

“She has died of suffocation, with a fracture to cartilage in her neck,” an investigating detective said.

“Any accounts Mr Morelli has given as a possible reasonable account for this has been said not possible by the pathologist.”

District Judge Mark McGarrity was told Morelli harmed himself “quite substantially” immediately after the alleged murder and spent more than 24 hours in hospital following a suspected attempt to take his own life.

“He caused himself injuries to both his neck and his arm, and we believe he’s also taken a drug overdose,” the detective said.

With Morelli said to have had previous issues in the community due to a drug addiction, it was claimed that he may be at further risk due to the criminal proceedings.

Bail was opposed amid fears that he could flee or interfere with the investigation if released.

According to the detective, he appears to be estranged from some family members and lives with an 85-year-old grandmother.

“We are still collecting CCTV in the areas involved with the incident, speaking with witnesses and there is an object we believe was involved in the commission of this offence that is outstanding,” she added.

Defence solicitor Mark Crawford stressed that Morelli denied the offence throughout up to eight police interviews.

He also revealed that a pathologist has been instructed to obtain a second post mortem in the case.

“That will hopefully happen tomorrow and then this family can grieve properly,” Mr Crawford said.

“There is an issue about causation… the initial (belief) of the police and attending ambulance was that it had not been a violent death.”

Denying bail, however, Mr McGarrity cited the risks of re-offending and interfering with the course of justice.

Morelli was remanded in custody to appear again on October 12.

Mr Crawford then stated: “Could I just remind the press and other organisations of the presumption of innocence in this jurisdiction.”