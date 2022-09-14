Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a house in east Belfast on Tuesday.

Two petrol bombs were thrown at a house in the Parkgate Gardens area of the city at around 10.30pm.

Police said five masked men had been seen coming from nearby playing fields before throwing the devices at the property.

"Colleagues from the NIFRS attended the scene and extinguished the fire, luckily no one was home at the time," police said in a statement.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1970 of 13/09/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."