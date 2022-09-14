Play Brightcove video

School children left ecstatic after shaking hands with the the King and Queen Consort have cheekily said they haven’t washed their hands since.

A group of boys and girls from Downshire Primary School in Royal Hillsborough were spotted on television cameras shrieking with delight after meeting the Royals yesterday.

UTV caught up with some of the lucky children who got to chat to King Charles and Camilla outside Hillsborough Castle.

“He stopped straight in front of us. I was so excited. Getting to shake the King’s hand was just unbelievable,” said Archie Lucas, who was filmed gazing at his hands in disbelief.

Some members of the large crowds that queued outside the castle yesterday to greet the new King have now begun the journey from Northern Ireland to London to pay their final respects to the Queen.

