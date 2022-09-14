Play Brightcove video

Faith leaders who greeted the new King in Belfast have described it as a once in a lifetime moment.

It was a special request from Charles III to have different communities from Northern Ireland represented at Tuesday's service reflecting on the life of Queen Elizabeth at St Anne's Cathedral.

Among those who got to greet King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla was Muhammad Arshed and Rabbi Gerald Steenberg. The Priory Singers' choir played a key role in the day and among them were mother and daughter Rebekah and Tricia Devlin. They said it was a nerve wrecking but special experience to be involved in.

