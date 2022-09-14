The Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace to tearful, cheering crowds

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Europe editor James Mates recaps a day that saw the Queen's coffin flown from Edinburgh to London

The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace to cheering crowds paying tribute, after thousands lined the route along her final journey back to London.

The monarch was flown from Edinburgh to RAF Notholt, before her cortege drove into London.

Despite heavy rain, crowds of tens of thousands lined the streets to pay tribute as the Queen was taken into the city for the final time, as the royal family prepares for her to Lie in State.

Crowds watched tearfully as her family arrived to witness the arrival of her coffin at the royal residence affectionately known as the “office”.

Standing at the grand entrance, King Charles III and his Queen Consort were surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

People cheered “hip hip hooray” after the coffin drove under the arc, while others could be seen wiping away tears.

Some cars heading in the opposite direction stopped as their drivers got out to pay their respects.

As evening turned to night, the Queen's Royal Standard-draped coffin was on display to mourners in a glass-topped hearse illuminated by internal lights.

According to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship, the Queen had a say in the design of the hearse, which allowed the public to view her casket as she passed by one last time.

Mourners paid their respects along the route as she is driven slowly into Buckingham Palace, through central London.

A group of RAF Servicemen carried the Queen's coffin off the plane

The coffin departed from Edinburgh airport on an RAF flight this evening.

The plane carrying the Queen’s coffin earlier landed at RAF Northolt in London following its journey from Edinburgh airport.

Following her arrival to Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen Consort left after witnessing the arrival of the Queen’s coffin.

For one night the coffin will lie at rest in the palace’s bow room before the monarch is handed to the nation to allow the public to pay their respects when she lies in state at the ancient Westminster Hall for four days.

A hearse carrying the monarch's coffin made its way to Edinburgh airport before being flown to Westminster Hall.

King Charles III will be joined by Queen Consort, Camilla, as he receives his mother’s coffin at Buckingham Palace, where she spent so many of her decades as sovereign.

The Globemaster C-17 plane carrying the Queen's coffin arrives at RAF Northolt, as her daughter Princess Anne waits to receive her

The Princess Royal watched sombrely as her mother's coffin was taken onto the flight.

Earlier on Tuesday the Princess Royal said it has been “an honour and a privilege” to accompany the Queen on her final journey, as she travelled with her late mother’s coffin back to London.

Anne, the late monarch’s only daughter, said she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life”.

Princess Anne watches on as the Queen is carried onto the plane Credit: AP

She said the love and respect shown to her mother had been "both humbling and uplifting" and thanked the nation for their “support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles” as he takes on his duties as King".

The King and the Queen Consort were flown from Belfast City Airport to London to receive the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will also be at the Palace to receive Her Majesty on Tuesday evening.

A guard of honour formed of three officers and 96 soldiers from The King’s Guard will be mounted in the Quadrangle.

Military commands, usually shouted, will be given as quietly as possible in honour of the solemn occasion.

The Queen's coffin on its way to London

Some 300 police officers are stationed on the roads surrounding RAF Northolt ahead of the arrival of the Queen’s coffin by plane there on Tuesday evening.

The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall will open to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 – the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Earlier today, the King and Queen Consort had earlier visited Hillsborough Castle and attended a service at St Anne's Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Northern Ireland following the late Queen's death.

As part of a tour around the UK, the new King pledged to “seek the welfare” of all Northern Ireland’s people, describing how his family felt their “sorrows” as he praised his mother’s relationship with the nation.

Charles, who in 2015 made a pilgrimage to the site of his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten’s murder in an IRA bombing, said the Queen had “never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people”. Speaking at Hillsborough Castle in County Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, the new monarch added that the late Queen was aware of her position in bringing together divided communities “whom history had separated”.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill told the King she was sorry for his deep loss when she met him at Hillsborough Castle, saying she hopes the British-Irish relationship strengthens now he is monarch.

Cheers had broke out from the crowd of thousands of people in Hillsborough as the King’s cavalcade of vehicles arrived in the Co Down village - both Charles and the Queen Consort exited their cars to greet well-wishers.

After meeting political leaders the pair travelled to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they attended a service of reflection for the life of the Queen.

Crowds cheer as King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Hillsborough Castle. Credit: PA

God Save the King was sung in the cathedral for the first time in seven decades.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney and Irish President Michael D. Higgins were among the figures who were seen taking their seats at the historic building.

King Charles and the Queen Consort shook hands with the the Irish president following a memorial service for the late Queen.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort greeting President Michael D Higgins. Credit: PA

Thousands of members of the public moved solemnly past the oak coffin through the night as it stood on public view for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

On his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK with the Queen Consort, the new monarch will meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland.

The King’s visit to the nation comes ahead of a trip to Wales later in the week.

Crowds lining the street outside Hillsborough Castle stood ten-deep behind metal barriers.

And, the area at the front of the gates to the castle had been carpeted with hundreds of floral tribute.

Among the thousands of people waiting to see the King and the Queen Consort was a corgi in the crowd which snuggled up to Charles when its owner held it up during the walkabout by the royal couple.

The pair held a private audience with the government's new Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, as well as meeting representatives of political parties in the region.

The speaker of the Stormont Assembly, Alex Maskey described how the Queen had been part of efforts to build peace in Ireland.

In a message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland, he said the Queen had not been “a distant observer” in the transformation and progress of relationships among the people of the country.

Members of the public are already queuing for the Queen’s Lying in State at Westminster Hall, which opens on Wednesday, and thousands are still placing floral tributes in Green Park.

Mourners have been asked by Royal Parks not leave marmalade sandwiches – a nod to the Queen’s comedy sketch with Paddington Bear – for fear of a negative effect on wildlife.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know