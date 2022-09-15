The A2 Belfast Road at Ballyrobert has partially reopened following a car fire earlier this morning.

The fire service received a call at 10.40am on Thursday morning, one appliance was dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.

One lane is open in each direction and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

