Do you remember a time before camera phones?

In 1983, Brian McDonnell went to see Depeche Mode at the Ulster Hall just as they were on "the cusp of greatness".

The band led by David Gahan went on to have huge success producing hits such as Personal Jesus, I Just Can't Get Enough and Enjoy the Silence.

Cameras were not permitted in the venue, so some quick thinking from Brian turned out to be a masterstroke.

The incredible story was shared by his wife Anne McDonnell Lawrence on Facebook.

Brian threw a roll of film onto the stage with his name and address on it. The Essex band took the opportunity to take photographs and then sent the roll back to him in Belfast.

Brian's widow Anne shared the stunning photographs that the band took.

Music venue, the Belfast Empire shared the story on its Twitter feed.

"It's a very touching act by a young band just on the cusp of greatness. A reminder to be excellent to one another," it tweeted.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.