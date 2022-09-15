Ian Baraclough has named former Larne and Ballymena United star Kofi Balmer in his Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece.

It is the first time Balmer has received a senior international call-up after earning a move from the Inver Park club to Crystal Palace in the summer.

Baraclough has been boosted by the return of Wigan Athletic striker Josh Magennis, Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans, Rotherham United wing-back Shane Ferguson, Shrewsbury Town defender Tom Flanagan and HJK Helsinki goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

Newcastle United full back Jamal Lewis also returns after injury. Shea Charles and Glentoran's Conor McMenamin retain their place after impressing in the Nations League games in June.

Middlesbrough midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce, Sunderland defender Trai Hume, Rangers midfielder Charlie McCann and Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont miss out while Leeds United midfielder remains unavailable following his leg break in May.

Conor McMenamin featured in June's Nations League encounters Credit: Inpho

Northern Ireland sit in third place in group C2 on two points, four points behind second place Kosovo and ten behind group leaders Greece.

Baraclough's side welcome Kosovo to Windsor Park on September 24 before travelling to Athens to take on Greece three days later and will need to pick up points in order to avoid relegation.

Northern Ireland squad for UEFA Nations League matches v Kosovo and Greece

Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley),luke southwood (Cheltenham Town), Conor Hazard (HJK Helsinki).

Defenders – Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Liverpool), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace).

Midfielders – Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran).

Forwards – Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers).