A Co Antrim man on bail and facing jail for assault was remanded in to custody on Thursday accused of attempted murder and aggravated burglary of the same victim.

Appearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court by video link from police custody, Aaron McIlhatton confirmed that he understood the four charges against him.

McIlhatton, from Haughtons Hall in Cullybackey, is accused of attempted murder of a male complainant, aggravated burglary at a house on Grove Road in Ballymena when he was armed with a knife and inflicted GBH on the complainant, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear and possessing a knife with intent to commit intended murder, all alleged to have been committed on 14 September 2022.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court but in a statement released at the time, a police spokesperson disclosed that at around 4am, “a man forced his way into the property through the front door and made his way inside, where he stabbed a male occupant a number of times causing serious injuries to his head, neck and abdomen.

“The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains in a serious condition.”

In court a detective constable said he believed he could connect McIlhatton to each of the offences and defence counsel Neil Moore confirmed he was not making any bail application.

He revealed that McIlhatton was freed on bail by Judge Richard Greene KC on 7 September as the Crown Court wanted to give consideration to other offences against the alleged would be killer, conceding that when he is sentenced on 21 September, “it’s expected that there will be a period of imprisonment.”

That case relates to McIlhatton and a co-accused going to the victim’s house late at night on 6 June 2021 and slashing his car tyres before forcing his way into the home and assaulting the victim in his bed, in front of wife and kids before making off.

Earlier this year McIlhatton entered pleas to aggravated burglary armed with a knife, inflicting actual bodily harm, possessing a weapon and criminal damage.

As there was no bail application, District Judge Nigel Broderick remanded McIlhatton into custody.

McIlhatton will appear for sentencing before the Crown Court on 21 September.