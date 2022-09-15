Police have charged a man as part of investigations into a stabbing in Ballymena.

The incident happened at a house in the Grove Road area on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday 15 September.

As is normal procedure, the charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

