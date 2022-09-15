Mourners from Northern Ireland in London to pay respects to the Queen

Play Brightcove video

Thousands have joined the queue to pay their respects to the Queen, including some from Northern Ireland.

James McClemonts is among those who have travelled to London.

He said: "It means a great deal (to be here), I think the Queen has been a constant in all of our lives over the last 70 years.

"I think she has been fantastic for the people of Northern Ireland. Her work and her visit to the Republic of Ireland has been particularly important and poignant."

Ashley Kerr studies in London but is originally from East Belfast and has been paying her respects.

"It was really lovely to see the Queen followed by her family coming back to to Buckingham Palace. To be here and be part of it is incredible."

