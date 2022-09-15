Play Brightcove video

Residents in Lurgan have told UTV their homes have been infested with flies due to the piles of rubbish on the streets.

The bin strike in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area has been ongoing for more than a month.

Around 1,000 workers from Unite, NIPSA and GMB trade unions have staged industrial action since 15 August due to an ongoing dispute over pay and amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The industrial action was initially to last for a month, but on Friday it came to light that no resolution has been found and that union members will strike for at least a further two weeks.

“There’s flies everywhere, obviously we’re feared of mice and rats coming in,” Katie Norfolk told UTV.

“There’s flies all through the house. Even in the cupboards we are finding baby flies. And the smell, we’re breathing in God knows what.

“We’re bleaching every day, we can’t even open the backdoor, it’s an absolute joke.”

Residents are now fearing for vermin getting into their homes.

“It’s absolutely vile as I have three daughters who have to live next to this,” Laura Rock said.

“I paid for my bins to be emptied three times. But looking at this it’s disgusting, the smell, there’s going to be rats. It’s just terrible.”

