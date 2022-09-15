There will be a number of temporary closures and changes to services throughout Northern Ireland during the Queen's funeral on Monday September 19.

The day will be a public bank holiday across the United Kingdom, King Charles III has announced.

Millions of people across the United Kingdom and beyond are expected to watch the funeral procession and service in person, online or on television.

While employers do not have to give staff a day off, many may choose to do so, and schools are expected to close.

Northern Ireland's Department of Health (DOH) confirmed GP surgeries will shut on Monday, September 19 to mark the bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

Trusts will be operating enhanced Bank Holiday services in order to reduce the impact on patients and service users.

The Department said they will try to maintain as many scheduled inpatient, day case and diagnostics services as possible with priority given to those people with greatest clinical need. Chemotherapy sessions will also be maintained.

The majority of community pharmacies will be closed and a pharmacy rota will be in place.

Translink has advised passengers that school services will not be operating on Monday following advice from the Department of Education (DE) that it should be treated as an exceptional closure day for the state funeral.

The public transport operator has said that further information on general passenger services on the bank holiday will soon be available.

Public services provided by the Departments for Communities (DFC) and Infrastructure (DFI) as well as the Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA) will also be affected on the bank holiday.

All DVA test centres will be closed.

The DVA said it will directly contact all customers with an appointment for a vehicle or driving test on the day to reschedule tests at the earliest opportunity.

Driver theory tests will also be suspended and customers will be contacted directly by the service provider with advice on how to rebook their appointment.

While there are a number of changes, motorists have been advised that all parking restrictions including on-street charging remains in force on Monday.

A normal sailing schedule for the Strangford Ferry will also be in operation.

Office closures will not affect benefit or pension payments due on Monday.

The Department for Communities has advised that while its offices will be closed on Monday, including Jobs and Benefits offices, it will not affect benefit or pension payments due on Monday.

Benefit-related appointments with customers as well as health assessments due to take place on Monday are being rescheduled.

The Appeals Service will also close so any appeals listed for Monday will be rescheduled and a new priority listing date issued.

It has also been announced that Carrickfergus and Dunluce Castles, as well as the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) will close on Monday however online services will remain available.

While Courts and Tribunals business has continued during the period of national mourning, most hearings and business scheduled to take place on Monday will be rescheduled for another time.

However plans are being put in place for emergency court sittings and urgent business if required, which would include:

overnight custody cases, subject to the requirements of the Police and Criminal Evidence (NI) Order 1989

time sensitive cases which, if not heard, create risks to the public or any one individual

matters of protection and injunction in the family and civil courts

Members of the public with any queries about Courts and Tribunals business should contact their local court office or the relevant tribunal.

All lesiure facilities across the borough council will be closed on Monday.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced the closure of a number of facilities and buildings including:

Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill

All leisure facilities including golf and outdoor pitch activities

All household recycling centres

Community centres

All Visitor Attractions

Third party services in all Council facilities including coffee shops and restaurants

There will also be no household or recycling bin collections across the council on Monday, with all collections for that week instead being made the following day.

Belfast City Hall will be open to sign books of condolence for the late Queen from 10am until 8pm.

Belfast City Council has said there will be no bin collections on the bank holiday.

Instead, they will be collected on Saturday September 24.

Recycling centres will also be closed.

Tours around Belfast City Hall will not be held on the bank holiday and the exhibition area will also be closed.

Parks and cemeteries will remain open open however community centres in the city will be closed.

Belfast Zoo and Belfast Castle will also be closed.

Other councils have yet to outline how their services will be affected by the bank holiday.

However, Causeway Coast and Glens has announced that the state funeral will be broadcast on a big screen near Coleraine Town Hall from 11am.

A number of businesses may also choose to shut their doors on the bank holiday

Several major supermarkets and retailers have already announced that they would temporarily close while others could also shut early, or stay closed on the day.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s has said it will shut its UK restaurants as a mark of respect during the day of the Queen’s funeral on Monday but outlets will be allowed to reopen at 5pm.

Pubs did not have to close when the Queen's death was announced, but some chose to do so - and it is thought the same will apply on Monday, ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi reports.

Meanwhile, Kwik Fit has announced that its centres will be closed on Monday as the nation marks the passing of the Queen.

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: "We are closing to enable all our colleagues to join their family and friends in paying their final respects as Her Majesty is laid to rest.

