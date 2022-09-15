Play Brightcove video

A vigil has been held on the Shankill Road in Belfast in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mourners gathered around the mural of the late Queen at Crimea Street to pay their respects as a service was of thanksgiving for the Queen’s life was held.

A wreath was also laid on behalf of the Shankill Community during the service.

“I think people feel that the heart has been ripped out of the community,” Stacey Graham told UTV.

“People who live on the Shankill who identify as unionist or loyalist will tell you that the first thing they are loyal to is the Queen and the crown.

“People looked at her like their wee granny. She epitomised everything that it means to be British – that kindness, that warmth, that sense of humour, that sense of community, so we’re really, really devastated.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.