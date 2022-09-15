Thursday morning headlines in Northern Ireland

Play Brightcove video

Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin now lies in State at Westminster Hall. Members of the public can file past and pay their respects until the funeral on Monday, after the doors of the hall officially opened at 5 o'clock last night. Around 400,000 people are expected to queue to pay their respects to the late monarch who died last Thursday.

Service Disruption

Translink has announced there will be no school services operating on Monday. It follows advice from the Department of Education that it should be treated as an exceptional closure day. The day of the Queen's state funeral is a bank holiday and earlier this week the Department of Health announced GPs will be closed.

Protocol

Downing Street is expected to respond to the EU's legal action over the Northern Ireland Protocol. That's despite today's deadline falling during the Queen's mourning period. Number 10 said it would be responding before the time limit regardless.

Children

There are fears children in Northern Ireland are still suffering from the impact of the pandemic. That's according to a new report by the Children's Commissioner. The survey found there is little evidence to suggest the Executive prioritised the needs of children and young people as we continue to recover from the covid crisis.

Football

Northern Ireland will announce their squad for next week this morning. Ian Baraclough names his side for the remaining Nations League games, they face Kosovo next week followed by Greece in Athens in their final group game after that.